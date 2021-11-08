Crocs winter boots are here

Classic, Swedish or with heels, the Crocs They came to take over the fashion industry. It doesn’t matter if you love them or hate them. This iconic brand that we originally used for a summer cleanup day is gaining ground in the big leagues in the industry. In fact, through a new collaboration with Balenciaga, I know presented some boots that will probably be a hit this winter.

Here we tell you all the details of the latest great creation of the trend ugly imposed by Crocs.



Photo: YouTube Balenciaga

A collaboration between Crocs and Balenciaga

This dynamic duo has been characterized in recent years by bringing to the windows some of the Crocs most controversial in the entire industry.

It is impossible not to remember those infamous Crocs with platform presented in the spring / summer 2018 collection. Later, came the stilettos, which reignited the controversy with its characteristic high heel. For this year, Balenciaga has brought us, within its spring-summer 2022 collection, these boots Crocs that promise to be part of the most select wardrobes of this winter season.



Photo: www.balenciaga.com

It is a robust and closed design around the peculiar silhouette of the Crocs classics. Four colors are available: white, black, gray and a bright green ideal for creating sharp contrasts.

This peculiar idea is part of the ideology of Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga that in recent years has been the main responsible for leading the Crocs to some of the most exclusive catwalks.

Why are Crocs so popular?

There are still those who may be incredulous at the idea that a beach sandal is garnering such attention. The truth is that the secret of the success of Crocs comes from a combination of marketing strategies, good investments, quality and a growing trend in favor of “ugly fashion”(Ugly fashion).

According to the company, the original idea came from three friends in the United States who enjoyed sailing. Inspired by the Swedish sailors, they decided to get to work to make a footwear similar, but much more comfortable.

This is how they turned to croslite, a soft, light material with antibacterial properties that makes the foot fit comfortably while avoiding the appearance of bad odors. Soon, the footwear became popular among various workers who were looking for the brand’s characteristic comfort. At some point the leap was made to begin to be classified as an aesthetic product. Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Paris Hilton, Ben Affleck, are some of the names of celebrities who were seen with their Crocs.

Also, there is the look of the trend ugly. An aesthetic movement within the industry of fashion looking for more alternative and extravagant styles. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but ‘ugly fashion’ means ‘not mainstream’ – it’s not what everyone wears, it’s not what the general population considers it to be at the moment,” commented Megan Collins, forecaster. of Trendera’s trends in an interview for the American site Fashionista.

How should these Crocs boots be worn?

The Crocs boots are part of the latest collection of Balenciaga showing us some proposals for sets street style to show off in an urban setting. The rains are approaching and the idea of ​​the house of fashion Parisian is to combine these robust boots with some big plus size coats, a trend that is known as oversize that has been in force throughout 2021 and that it seems that it will continue to set the tone next year. There is also the option of a look more casual with a sweatshirt and long skirt. Accessories like glasses and gloves never hurt.



Photo: YouTube Balenciaga



Photo: www.balenciaga.com

According to the official Balenciaga website, the price of these boots It is $ 15,400 Mexican pesos. And you? Will you buy these Crocs boots for next winter?

