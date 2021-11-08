Covid-19 affected the mental health of Mexicans, triggered anxiety and depression: OECD

By Vimal Kumar
MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated that due to the covid-19 pandemic, in Mexico an escalation of symptoms of depression and anxiety was triggered in the population very serious, becoming one of the major nations affected by mental illness.

The OECD pointed out, based on a survey that integrates the report “Minds in shape, jobs in shape”, that as a result of the health crisis, the population of Mexico is now the one with the highest levels of anxiety among the countries that make it up .

It is estimated that 50% of its inhabitants have this condition, while the year before the pandemic, this proportion was 15%.

