Covid-19 affected the mental health of Mexicans, triggered anxiety and depression: OECD

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated that due to the covid-19 pandemic, in Mexico an escalation of symptoms of depression and anxiety was triggered in the population very serious, becoming one of the major nations affected by mental illness.

The OECD pointed out, based on a survey that integrates the report “Minds in shape, jobs in shape”, that as a result of the health crisis, the population of Mexico is now the one with the highest levels of anxiety among the countries that make it up .

It is estimated that 50% of its inhabitants have this condition, while the year before the pandemic, this proportion was 15%.

As for depression, its prevalence increased ninefold. Before covid-19, around 3% of the population in Mexico reported symptoms of that disease, now it is 27%, only behind Korea and Sweden, according to the OECD.

“Discrimination against people who experience mental health problems persists and the stigmatization of mental health problems remains high, but with variations between OECD countries,” the international organization warned.

Derived from a survey, 45% of those consulted in Mexico said they agree that “anyone with a history of mental health should be excluded from public office.”

With this, the proportion of people in Mexico who said they were willing to discriminate for conditions that affect half of the population is above 25% of the average of the OECD and of any of its members, such as Colombia or the United States.

The report “Fit Minds, Fit Work” stresses that the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in a sharp increase in levels of mental anguish. “One of the main causes has been the interruption of education and work,” so it is necessary to invest more in mental health and provide specific support for young people and those who lost their jobs or part of their income, he says.

The document reveals that mental health interventions in OECD countries often arrive “too late for people with mental health conditions”; This despite the fact that the economic costs of such neglect represent more than 4.2% of gross domestic product, and more than a third of this is due to lower employment rates and the impact on people’s productivity.

Even before the pandemic, people with mental health problems were 20% less likely to be employed and paid 17% less than their counterparts without mental health problems, the report details.