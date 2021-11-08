costs less than 50 dollars

The Duka TR1 Sightseeing Telescope weighs only 129 grams, has a 6.5 degree angle of view and allows us to measure distances of between 3 and 1,000 meters.

Xiaomi is, without a doubt, the manufacturer with the largest and most varied catalog of devices today, since, in addition to smartphones, wearables, televisions or laptops, it has more original products such as a smart lock with 3D facial recognition or an extractor hood with gesture control.

In this sense, Xiaomi continues to launch new devices that have little to do with mobile phones and the last of them is his first pocket telescope, which can be yours for less than $ 50.

This is Xiaomi’s first pocket telescope

Xiaomi has launched its first pocket telescope, the Duka TR1 Sightseeing Telescope, through a crowdfunding campaign on the online platform Youpin. This device is the first product made by Duka, partner of the ecological chain of Xiaomi and known for manufacturing laser rangefinders, for the Chinese giant.

The Duka TR1 Sightseeing Telescope features a trapezoidal design and with a really compact size, since it fits perfectly in the palm of the hand and it has a weight of only 129 grams.

Xiaomi’s first pocket telescope not only allows us to view objects that are really far away, but also measure distances between 3 and 1,000 meters. Also, thanks to its 6.5 degree angle of view and its accelerometer, which allows us to switch between various measurement modes with the push of a button, we can measure in seconds straight lines, horizontal and vertical distances and even angles.

Regarding its technical characteristics, the Duka TR1 Sightseeing Telescope is equipped with an HD multi-layer coating lens offering less than 3% image distortion, a transmission index greater than 85% and a refraction in the wide range of ± 6D. Also, this lens is adapted for people with different eye impairments such as nearsightedness, astigmatism, or farsightedness.

At the level of autonomy, Xiaomi’s first pocket telescope has a 420 mAh polymer lithium battery that promises up to 210 minutes of continuous use and recharges through one USB Type-C port.

The Duka TR1 Sightseeing Telescope is now available for purchase on Youpin for a price of 279 yuan, about $ 43, about 38 euros to change, although when crowdfunding ends, the Chinese company will release a special edition that includes a protective silicone sleeve and a velvet cord priced at 499 yuan, about $ 78, about 67 euros to change.

