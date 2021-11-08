Colorado vs LAFC (5-2): Vela was beaten and runs out of Playoffs

Editorial Mediotiempo

Los Angeles United States / 07.11.2021 19:37:34





Everything that didn’t have to happen tonight for LAFC happened. The team of Carlos Vela had to winr this last match of the Regular Phase of Major League Soccer and expect the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake to lose or draw to be seen in the play-offs of the competition, however, the Los Angeles team lost, his rival from the city drew with a Javier Hernández in a state of grace, but the triumph of Real Salt Lake ended up stabbing them both.

LAFC was beaten 5-2 for the leaders of the Western Conference, Colorado thanks to annotations from Jonathan Lewis with a doublet, Collen Warner, Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji, While Cristian Arango and Brian Rodríguez scored a pair for the honor, Vela even assisted one of his teammates for that score.

The Mexican was coming out of an injury and could not be a starter on this Sunday, however, sIt only took 31 minutes for the Mexican to enter since his DT decided to give way after the first score of the rival. The message of Bob bradley It was clear, the all by the all and the entrance of the forward the defense diminished with the departure of Sebastien Ibeagha.

Yes OK Candle started to play when just the LAFC disadvantage It was a goal, the other annotations fell and Azteca witnessed the fall of his team, which at the same time received a thrust from the Galaxy and Javier Hernández, Besides of Real salt lake what with his 1-0 victory ended up displacing the two Aztecs with their clubs to win the last pass of the conference.