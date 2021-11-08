‘Clifford’, ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Home Alone’ arrive this week

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s to come for streaming services, music platforms, film and television.

CINEMA

– Can a movie be a massive hit on Netflix? That’s what “Red Notice,” available at home this Friday, hopes to accomplish. The action comedy film has the budget of a big screen movie, with more than 160 million dollars, and three major movie stars: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It’s the kind of poster that doesn’t matter much what it’s about (a race around the world in search of treasure, international criminals, and Johnson as an FBI agent) or what the critics say (not many good things so far) . To be fair, it started out as a Universal movie, but like Tom Hanks’ “Finch” released last week on Apple TV +, it was sold to a streaming service the first summer of the pandemic.

– There are also premieres for the family (or at least the children) like “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (“Clifford: The Big Red Dog”), which arrives at Paramount + on Wednesday, and “Home Sweet Home Alone” (“ My poor sweet little angel), which debuts on Disney + on Friday. Clifford’s movie brings the beloved Scholastic puppy to the home of a high school student (Darby Camp, who played Reese Witherspoon’s daughter in “Big Little Lies”) who is having trouble adjusting in New York. “Home Sweet Home Alone” is the sixth spinoff from “Home Alone” and features talents like Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Kenan Thompson and Chris Parnell, which could make it worth watching.

– Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

– Taylor Swift’s 2012 album “Red” erased the boundaries of country and pop, as the singer began working with new producers and expanding her sound. On Friday, fans will be able to hear more of that transitional period with the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which has expanded to 30 songs. The album includes hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “22”, as well as duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers. Swift added her own version of “Better Man,” first recorded by Little Big Town, and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

– Silk Sonic, the duo of superstars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, debuted with a rendition of their hit “Leave the Door Open” earlier this year at the Grammys and finally released their debut album. If the first single is any indication, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” due out Friday, will be filled with smooth 70s-inspired R&B beats. In keeping with their album intro, the duo were named Silk Sonic by the same funk star Bootsy Collins, a great honor.

– Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is back with new music after extensive isolation in her country due to COVID-19. On her third solo album, “Things Take Time, Take Time,” to be released on Friday, the singer takes a leisurely pace on songs like “Rae Street,” in which she reflects on people she can see from her window. “Time is money, and money is no man’s friend,” sings the Grammy-nominated artist. If they have some extra time on their hands, fans can remix some of their new songs with an interactive mixer on Barnett’s site to adjust and blur different instruments and vocals.

– Kristin M. Hall

TV

– In the 2013 finale of “Dexter”, the serial killer played by Michael C. Hall is found alive working in a logging camp on the Northwest coast of the United States, after disappearing off the coast of Florida. Hall, who shared others’ disappointment with that ending, is back to correct things on Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.” The new series takes place a decade after the end of the first, and in its 10 episodes Dexter Morgan lives in a town in the state of New York, where he works in a local store under the name Jim Lindsay. In his new life is Harrison (Jack Alcott), the son Dexter abandoned and, in a truly disturbing return, his late sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter).

– Human rights activists are the stars of “The Young Leaders – One Young World Stories”, a documentary that premieres Thursday at 7 pm New York (2300 GMT) on Ovation TV. Among them are a survivor of the Rwandan genocide who founded an organization to promote healing through art, and a Brazilian who came out of poverty in Sao Paolo to study at Harvard and became an elected official in her country. They and others portrayed in the film are among the “ambassadors” for One Young World, a global forum that identifies and connects a new generation of leaders whose common goal is to “create a better world.”

– Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest and Kyle Chandler head the cast of “Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount + series created by “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. It takes place in Kingstown, a Michigan city whose only concern is its prison industry. The 10-episode drama focuses on the McLusky family, described as a group of powerful people trying to impose “order and justice in a city that has neither.” In the trailer for the series, you can see fights and car crashes, so the fight is more than philosophical. Dillon, who plays Sheriff Donnie Haskell in “Yellowstone,” also stars in the new series, which opens Sunday.

– Lynn Elber