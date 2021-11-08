Chucky Lozano and Napoli tie with Hellas Verona

Rome Italy. The ninth goal in the last seven games of the Argentine Giovanni simeone this Sunday stopped the path of Napoli, which did not go past 1-1 at the stadium Diego Maradona against Hellas Verona and lost the possibility of putting maximum pressure on Milan, with whom they started the day sharing the lead.

After the double that he signed last week against

Juventus

, with a great goal from outside the area included, Gio Simeone saw the door again, this time with a pure nine play, when he finished off a low center from Czech Antonin Barak with his left foot.

The Argentine forward, son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Pablo Simeone, angrily celebrated a new goal at Napoli, to which he had already scored a triplet when he wore the Fiorentina shirt.

The

Cholito

, chosen as the best player of the month in October in Serie A, gave a lead in the 13th minute to a Verona that continues to add positive results under the direction of the Croatian Igor Tudor.

This time, it was the leader who suffered the great moment of the Veronese team, who was able to mark a team that had only conceded three goals in eleven days.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized just five minutes later, in 18, and gave Napoli hope, who ended up playing the last minutes eleven against nine after the Italian-Brazilian Daniel Bessa and the Croatian Nikola Kalinic.

Chucky Lozano enters the exchange without luck

Coach Luciano Spalletti gave way to Macedonian Eljf Elmas, Andrea Petana and Mexican Hirving Lozano in the attempt to take all three points, but their options ran out when Belgian Dries Mertens hit a direct free kick off a post in the 90th minute.

The final 1-1 allowed the Napoli take the lead alone, with a point ahead of Milan, but the Milan team closes the day this Sunday in the derby against Inter Milan.

With information from EFE