Chris Pratt didn’t want to play Star Lord at Marvel Studios

Star Lord / Peter Quill is one of the most beloved characters in Marvel Studios thanks to the great performance of Chris Pratt.

It must be recognized that those responsible for Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe They have the virtue of choosing the perfect actor for each of the characters in the saga. Even with little-known comic book characters like Guardians of the Galaxy, they gathered a very charismatic group of interpreters, but without a doubt the Star lord from Chris pratt.

But it is curious that in the casting process, the actor Chris pratt did not seem very interested in participating in the film and also the director James Gunn I hardly knew him. But one of the producers of Marvel studios insisted on bringing the two of them together in the same room and at that moment the spark arose and we have already seen the actor in a lot of installments such as Star lord.

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic UniversThey have revealed that there were some actors who were also close to landing the role such as Glenn Howerton, Joel Edgerton, Jack Huston, Eddie Redmayne, Lee Pace, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zachary Levi and Michael Rosenbaum. Especially because Chris Pratt missed some auditions as he has commented:

“At the time, as an actor, I really didn’t think I was the right fit for Quill. It was really redefining who I was as an actor. I didn’t think it would fit in unless I was playing a supporting character. I didn’t see myself as a Star-Lord type, or a hero type. This is going to sound crazy, but I even missed the opportunity to audition a couple of times. “

Luckily, he accepted the job and has showcased charisma throughout the galaxy of Marvel studios.

It will repeat the paper 3 more times.

Chris pratt will bring Star Lord back to life in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), where he will have a new interpretive duel with his friend Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Then it will be in the Guardians Christmas special that will arrive in 2022 at Disney Plus and finally he will star Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Which is probably his last movie of Marvel studios.

While we wait for all these premieres to arrive, we can see all the performances of Chris pratt What Star lord on the Disney Plus streaming platform.