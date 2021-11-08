Chris Pratt could sign a big deal with Netflix

Actor Chris Pratt is in one of the best moments of his film career and Netflix wants to take advantage of that by offering him a great deal.

Chris pratt will always be remembered for playing Peter Quill / Star Lord at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, in addition there are still 3 times in which we can see him as this character. It will be in the movies Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), but will also repeat in the Christmas special that will premiere in 2022 in Disney Plus. We can also see it as Owen grady in the expected Jurassic World: Dominion, without forgetting that he will star in the series The Terminal List and prepares the adaptation of the peculiar comic Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Even so, Chris pratt have time to negotiate a super deal with Netflix It will consist of five movies and three television shows. Although for now we do not have more details, they intend to develop content with your company Indivisible Productions.

Although he wants to wait to see the success of his new film before reaching an agreement.

Chris pratt a new movie will soon be released that will come directly to the streaming service Amazon Video. Is about The war of tomorrow, a science fiction blockbuster where time travelers come to the present to warn that humanity is losing the war against an alien species. That is why they need more people to defend that temporary moment. The truth is that the trailer that they released recently looks pretty good. So let’s hope the movie lives up to expectations.

Here we leave you the trailer with The war of tomorrow with Chris pratt:

If this movie has the expected success, Netflix I will not hesitate to count on him to lead a few projects for his catalog. Which would make him one of the biggest stars on the platform.