Chris Hemsworth’s muscles gave problems with the suits

The dedication of Chris Hemsworth to his training and physical preparation, but there came a time when the shooting of one of his films of Thor because his muscles were too big to be able to wear the Thunder God suits.

As stated in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the costume designer Alexandra byrne revealed that the production schedule of Thor she was threatened by her own protagonist. Hemsworth had been hired to play Marvel’s God of Thunder for the first time in the cinema, and he physically prepared himself so thoroughly before filming began, that at the moment of truth his body did not fit the initial measurements.

With the costumes created for the film unusable by Hemsworth, production would have to be delayed in order to create new costumes. Fortunately, last minute adjustments by Byrne and his team got things going according to plan.

During pre-production, Byrne arranged for Hemsworth to begin creating the first versions of Thor’s suits. However, when the actor returned to Byrne to try on those suits, his muscles had grown so large that they were literally bursting his clothes. With production starting just a few days away, Byrne called Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and explained the situation, telling him they couldn’t fix the problem in time.

In the end, Byrne and the rest of the wardrobe department got the job done. The crew quickly scaled up each and every suit to fit the actor’s new size, finishing just moments before filming began.

Interestingly, the costume department had initially feared the opposite scenario. At one point in the production, Byrne and company feared that Hemsworth would not become muscular enough to make the suit fit. In fact, Byrne even considered wearing a muscle suit to make him look bigger.