Chivas vs. Puebla: Guadalajara has a confirmed rival for the Liguilla playoff

The regular phase of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX is over! Chivas will go to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to play with Puebla.

Chivas de Guadalajara had to win to secure their spot in the reclassification and they delivered. In the same week that the board headed by Amaury Vergara confirmed the continuity of Ricardo Peláez, and also of Michel Leaño, The Guadalajara team beat Mazatlán in Sinaloa by the slightest difference.

At 87 minutes into the match, at El Kraken, Ángel Zaldívar was the hero of the Sacred Flock. But the gaze of the fans was aware of the action of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the MX League for this Sunday. Why? Because the rival was defined in the playoff that will be played after the FIFA window.

After the agonizing victory of Pumas UNAM against Cruz Azul in CU and the equality between Santos Laguna and Atlético de San Luis in Torreón, the rojiblancos learned how the reclassification stage of the Mexican championship was formed. And the rival will not be a bone not easy to crack …

Rival confirmed for Chivas de Guadalajara

In the absence of confirmation of the day and time from Liga MX, it is a fact that, after the FIFA window in November, the Sacred Herd will visit Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to seek a place in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla. It will be a one-game duel and in case of being tied there will be penalties.