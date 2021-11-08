Chivas, Rayados and América could look for Carlos Vela

Carlos candle officially terminated contract with LAFC of the MLS and became a free agent, available to any team that is interested in him and there are certain clubs in the Liga BBVA MX that they would look for it.

His passage through the

MLS

from USA it has been spectacular. Beyond the fact that in the last season he was affected by injuries and his team suffered, since the LAFC failed to make the postseason.

The Liga MX teams that would look for Carlos Vela

The first team that could look for Carlos candle, although we are not saying that it will, it is Chivas. The attacker left the rojiblanca quarry and would be a reinforcement that would reconcile Ricardo Peláez and Amaury vergara with the fans.

In the background are the Rayados from Monterrey, who have become accustomed to repatriating great figures, especially with Javier Aguirre as a coach. They did it last season with Hector dark and before they applied that formula with Miguel Layún.

LAFC

Third is the America. The cream-blue outfit would look for Carlos candle to prop up an attack that sometimes looks not so fine and in some interviews, the Mexican has acknowledged that he would not dislike playing with those of Coapa.

After the regular season of the MLS, in which LAFC fell short to make the playoffs, Candle he analyzed what the football year was like for him and his team. The Mexican acknowledged feeling indebted to the fans because he could not be when they needed him most.

Carlos candle accepted that his goal has always been to win a title in the MLS and keeps it intact. That is why he does not close the door to renew with him LAFC, although it does not depend one hundred percent on it.

