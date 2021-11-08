Chipmakers account to US for delay in global supply – El Financiero

Several chipmakers have already responded to a US request for supply chain information to help address the global chip shortage, and some of the world’s top suppliers have confirmed that they will not provide certain sensitive data.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has already submitted its response, ensuring that customer-specific information will not be released, a company spokeswoman said. Other companies including Micron Technology, Western Digital and United Microelectronics have also made presentations before Monday’s deadline, according to a US government website.

Technology companies in South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, are preparing for a “voluntary submission” of relevant information, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the firms have been negotiating with United States on the scope of the data to be sent. Local media reports have said that the companies would only “partially comply” with the request for information.

In September, the U.S. Department of Commerce asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to complete questionnaires in search of information related to the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has warned industry representatives that the White House could invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their hands if they don’t respond.

Washington’s request sparked controversy in both Taiwan and South Korea, with some fear that the United States would require companies to hand over trade secrets. There have also been concerns in China that the United States could use materials provided by TSMC and others to sanction Chinese companies.

In the questionnaire, chipmakers were asked to comment on inventories, delays, lead time, procurement practices, and what they were doing to increase production. The Commerce Department also requested information on the main customers of each product.

TSMC remains committed to “protecting customer confidentiality as always,” spokeswoman Nina Kao said in an email to Bloomberg News on Sunday.

The world’s two largest contract chipmakers, TSMC and Samsung Electronics, serve a wide range of companies, including automakers. The persistent shortage of key semiconductors has taken its toll in a wide range of industries over the past year, particularly in car manufacturing, a vital contributor to the American economy, although there are signs that the supply crisis may have reached its peak. maximum .