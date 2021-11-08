Chicharito Hernández, on the verge of tears after elimination from the Galaxy

The LA Galaxy, picture of the Major League Soccer (MLS) of Mexicans Javier Hernandez, Jonathan Dos Santos and Julian Araujo, was eliminated from the contention for the Playoffs and for Chicharito, the result struck a chord in his mind.

The forward, who scored a double in a 3-3 draw against Minnesota United, was moved in the post-match press conference, admitting to being ‘hurt‘for not having achieved the goal, in addition to emphasizing that he could not be in 12 games of the campaign.

“I’m not frustrated, I’m hurt, I’m not frustrated. I gave everything that was in me in all respects, too I missed 12 games unfortunately, I don’t know what it would have been if it had been in the field. Not to say that he would have been the hero but also injuries played a trick on us to all of us this season, not just me, it influenced a lot, “he said.

Chicharito Hernández, who scored 17 goals in the season of the MLS, remaining two of the scoring championship, said that he will try to ‘learn’ from what has been done.

“The objective was not achieved, this lesson hurts a lot, but you have to go through it, channel it very well. You have to learn, improve, grow and be a better version next year, “he added.

The scorer of Los Angeles Galaxy He took the time to “offer an apology” to the followers of the Californian team, reiterating that “he gave everything.”

“We apologize to the fansThat we believe that we are the first to whom this hurts, we do not care. From my point of view and from my trench I gave absolutely everything, next season I want to give much more to try to achieve the goal than to be champion, “he said.