Chicharito Hernández is ‘sunk’ after the elimination of the Galaxy

The Galaxy and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez were eliminated from the MLS, after they failed to advance to the decisive round. The pass depended on them and they had to win to ensure their presence, however, they did not go from a draw to 3 against Minnesota United.

The Mexican forward scored a double, but it was not enough for the Angelenos to stay with the triumph that the classification gave them.

“I’m not frustrated, I’m hurt, I’m not frustrated. I gave everything that was in me in all aspects, I also unfortunately missed 12 games, I don’t know what it would have been if it had been in the field. Not to say that he would have been the hero, but also the injuries played a trick on all of us this season, not just on me, it influenced a lot, “said the Mexican.

Hernandez Balcázar he was on the verge of tears at the press conference after the match, where he apologized to the fans.

“We apologize to the fans, who believe us that we are the first to whom this hurts, we don’t care. From my point of view and from my trench I gave absolutely everything, next season I want to give a lot more to try to achieve the objective that is to be champion “, he finished off with a crestfallen face.

