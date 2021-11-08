Checo Pérez, with positive international press ratings after third place in the Mexican GP

The specialized sites highlighted that the Mexican has three consecutive podiums, which benefits Max Verstappen and Red Bull

The international press gave positive ratings to the performance Czech Pérez during the weekend of Grand Prix of Mexico. The specialized sites highlighted that the Mexican has three consecutive podiums, which benefits Max verstappen and Red bull heading into the final part of the season.

Checo Pérez took the podium in front of the Mexican fans. EFE

Motorbox, half Italian, highlighted the battle for second place that Czech Pérez had with Lewis hamilton during the final part of the race, as it was the story that monopolized the attendees in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, who completely turned their heads to support the Mexican who finally took third place and with a qualifying 8.

“Their search for Hamilton sends the 140,000 who ran toward Hermanos Rodríguez in ecstasy. As good as ever at tire management, he takes advantage of a very long opening period to return to the final laps on fresher tires in the wake of Hamilton, but never finding a way to launch a really dangerous attack. His is still an excellent performance in support of Verstappen. Prophet at home ”.

Crash He also gave Pérez 8, because despite the fact that he had newer tires compared to Lewis Hamilton, he did not manage to pass Mercedes so that Red bull I could do the 1-2 in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“Another solid weekend for Pérez as he finished on the podium for the third race in a row for the first time in his career at the F1. Pérez benefited from Bottas’ initial lap spin to move to third place. ”

Gazzetta dello Sport was more concise in terms of the performance of Czech Pérez and rated it 8. “On the eve of his declared ambition to win, he didn’t have the pace of Verstappen. In the end, he warms up the audience for the assault. “

The Race was the hardest in terms of rating Czech Pérez, with 7.5, since they consider that the Mexican could have a better classification to be able to fight more directly for second place.

“It was established in third and a race battle with Hamilton that never turned into a wheel-to-wheel fight, even with an 11-lap tire life advantage that preceded wobbling.”