Checo Pérez cheers in the parade prior to the Mexican Grand Prix

The emotional moment came to the Grand Prix of Mexico without having started the race. Checo Pérez put the Chinese skin in the Foro Sol during the parade of pilots, which gave rise then to the colorful cultural parade, which is already a tradition in the Mexican edition of Formula 1.

If in 2019 the Mexican’s voice broke when he addressed the fans of Foro Sol, this year surpassed that occasion, as the stands were painted green and the fans gave themselves completely to the driver of the Red Bull team.

Chinese skin with Checo Pérez

From Lewis Hamilton to Nikita Mazepin, including Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, even the Grand Prix mascots, Fermín La Calaca and Marioachi, toured the circuit of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome to greet the fans.

Checo was the only pilot who did the tour on foot and in each of the grandstands he passed through, he was acclaimed, but the climax came in the Foro Sol, which was painted green, white and red. There, the Guadalajara midfielder expressed excitement at being home again and the thousands of fans there celebrated it like never before.

Colorful parade at Foro Sol

As is customary, the Grand Prix of Mexico showed its culture internationally before starting the race with dances and typical music from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

If you missed the parade, here we leave you the link so that you can relive it directly from the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

For this Grand Prix of Mexico, all the fans They were summoned to wear a green shirt to fight once again for the FIA ​​event of the year award, before the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, which was painted orange.