‘Checo’ Pérez and ‘Canelo’ Álvarez give away historic weekend to Mexico

The pilot and the boxer gave performances that place them as the highest representatives of Mexican sport today

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez gave a historic weekend to Mexico. The results of both athletes went around the world and confirmed them as the best Mexican representatives in the world in what they do.

First, this Saturday night, in front of a packed MGM Grand Garden Arena, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez established himself as the best pound for pound in the world by unifying, for the first time for a Mexican, the four titles in a single division, in this case that of the Supermedians, with a superb knockout over American Caleb Plant.

Checo Pérez and Canelo Álvarez filled the Mexican fans with pride. ESPN Digital

Alvarez, who arrived at the meeting in Las Vegas as champion of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization, snatched that of the International Boxing Federation that Plant had, which also consolidates him to take the award to Fighter of the Year, and Eddy Reynoso as Coach of the Year.

The ‘Canelo’ had no problems to prevail in 11 episodes to the American. After the fight heated up for months, where even both of them said everything repeatedly, the man from Guadalajara was left with a historic victory.

Then this Sunday Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez obtained third place in the Formula 1 Mexican GP. The driver from Guadalajara, who runs for Red Bull Racing, became the first Mexican in history to get on the podium in the country.

Checo Pérez was only behind the British Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, and his teammate Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, who became champion of the Mexican GP.

Pérez’s result is the best he obtained in Aztec territory, as he surpassed the two seventh places he achieved in 2019 and 2017, when he was racing for Force India. While the best place for a Mexican in that race had been for Pedro Rodríguez, as he achieved fourth place in the 1968 edition, when he was racing for the BRM team.

Thus, Checo confirmed his fourth place in the drivers’ championship with 165 points, and was only 20 units behind Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, who occupies third place. and is behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, second and first, respectively.