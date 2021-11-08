Checo gets on the podium at the Mexican GP! He was third at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez





Marco Montoya

Sergio perez he kept his word, said that a podium is the least the tricolor fans deserved and he got it after finishing third a Grand Prix of Mexico who lived an unforgettable party.

On Red bull everyone ended up happy, Max verstappen won, Czech delighted the fans and, incidentally, took points that bring his team closer to Mercedes in the battle between teams. Lewis hamilton came second.

The euphoria could be greater, the Mexican pilot launched the hunt for ‘Sir Lewis‘down the stretch, but the seven-time world champion managed to withstand the attacks in a dramatic close, a second separated them.

THE RACE

From the first corner the course of the race changed. Max Verstappen demonstrated the power of his vehicle and overtook the two Mercedes to take the lead.

In that same twist, Daniel Ricciardo touched Valtteri Bottas and caused his car to spin, his Mercedes in the middle of the track caused chaos for those who came behind.

Yuki tsunoda and Mick schumacher they had to retreat after receiving hits. Checo was close to being affected, but avoided a blow after entering the grass, advanced to third position. From then on, only a disaster kept him from finishing in the Top 3.

The yellow flag appeared immediately, once the actions were resumed, Verstappen began to stretch his lead, he was still not on the tenth lap when Hamilton He was already resigning himself, the British man pointed out on his radio that the Dutchman was too fast, he began to worry about the man from Guadalajara.

‘Mad max‘continued like a steamroller, only lost the tip when he had to go to the pits for a change of tires, Lewis did not even approach him.

Pérez achieved a couple of milestones, in addition to the podium, he became the first Mexican driver to lead a top-flight race in Mexico. He was in the place of honor from lap 34 until 41, when he had to stop for new tires.

TO Bottas nothing came out of him, he suffered the mishap that ended his aspirations for victory and in the pits it took 11.7 seconds to free him, he could not even enter the Top 10. Now Checo approached him in the competition for third place among drivers with four to go journeys.

The new wheelset gave the Mexican rider a new impetus, in a matter of minutes he picked up pace and partially had the fastest lap. Lewis had 10 seconds off him, but every turn that distance was cut.

With 15 laps to go, the Briton could already see it in the rear-view mirror, the red bull waited for his moment to attack a world champion who is beginning to lag behind this year.

The chase put everyone on their feet Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, the shout ‘Checo, Checo’ shook the track.

Hamilton used his experience to defend himself as best he could, 10 laps seemed too much to resist a RB16B packed. Somehow he made it, a second tore them apart.

The big difference between the championship hopefuls and the others was reflected in the fact that Pierre Gasly he was fourth, more than a minute from the podium. The Ferrari they shone in tricolor lands, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc they came in fifth and sixth respectively.

They closed the top 10 Sebastian vettel, Kimi raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Lando norris.

