Check out the new preview for the next Mass Effect!

After the disaster that was Mass Effect Andromeda, the series entered a period of rest for years. Fortunately, this changed when it was announced last year that a new installment was already in development. Although we haven’t had any news of any kind since then, A fresh look at this work was shared today thanks to a poster.

As part of the celebrations for N7 Day, when BioWare celebrates the Mass Effect series with fans, a new poster for the next game in the series has been shared. If you are fans of the saga, you will surely spend hours and hours exploring even the smallest pixel for clues. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Of course, we are hard at work on the next adventure in the Mass Effect universe. Until then, please accept our humble thanks for joining us on this journey. We know that we could not do it without you, not on day N7 or on any other day ”.

Regrettably, the poster is all we have at the moment, and it seems that EA and BioWare are not yet ready to show any gameplay or trailer. Hopefully this changes next year. On related topics, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has exceeded EA’s expectations. Similarly, the next game in the series could use the Unreal Engine.

Editor’s Note:

The new Mass Effect has the potential to eliminate the bad taste it left behind Andromeda. However, this is not an easy task, and BioWare needs to invest all the time necessary to make this a reality. We can only wait.

Via: Mass effect