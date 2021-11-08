Carlos Ortiz finishes second in Mayakoga

Norwegian Viktor hovland, made a 67-stroke run this Sunday, five under par to retain the tournament title PGA Mayakoga, in which the Mexican Carlos Ortiz took second place.

After a difficult last round, the Mexican golfer achieved a card of -19 strokes.

Happy with the result. It was a difficult day. I couldn’t find anything in the first nine, I was quite frustrated. It was very nice to hear people cheering me on and well, I am very happy, satisfied and that Mexicans know that I gave 100%. I didn’t have any more, I fought all I could, I would love to have won, but sometimes you can’t, ”said Ortiz.

After coming back and putting on the best performance of his career this Saturday, with a 62-hit card, Hovland He wasn’t so fine in the fourth round, he made a couple of ‘bogey‘, but thanks to six’birdies‘He secured the victory with 261 hits, four more than the Mexican Carlos Ortiz.

Hovland he became the first champion to renew his reign in Mexico.

The Chilean Joaquin Niemman finished in fifth place, while Mexican Abraham Ancer moved up 18 seats to finish seventh, tied with three other players, including Spaniard. Sergio garcia.

Established in 2007 as the first PGA Tour tournament outside the United States and Canada, Mayakoba took place this year with the absence of the Spanish Jon Rahm, the world’s first player, who takes a few weeks off, after an intense activity on the tour.