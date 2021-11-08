Cardi B’s adorable reaction when she met Robert Pattinson

Maybe the rapper Cardi B Be one of the most popular and media artists of current times, capable of leaving your own and others speechless with your occurrences and other star behaviors. However, from time to time she is the one who assumes the role of impressionable admirer, who finds it difficult to contain the emotion when she happens to meet one of them. your teenage idols.

In your account Twitter, the hip hop star has posted a new video that portrays her alongside the actor Robert Pattinson in a recent event, an occasion that he did not take long to document with his mobile phone to be able to show off later with his followers of the platform. In his effusive message, Cardi He has confessed that he adores the interpreter since his time as the protagonist of ‘Twilight’, a saga that conquered the new generations of that time, including the then very young Cardi B.

Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I – iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

‘Look who I ran into the other day! I feel like a teenager ‘, joked the artist in the text that accompanies the short recording, of only five seconds but very representative of the enthusiasm with which Cardi faced the possibility of interacting with her loved one Robert. So much so, that the interpreter appears fixing her hair and, in general, making sure that her appearance was perfect before greeting the now protagonist of the new Batman movie.