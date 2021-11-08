Cardi B shows her enormous excitement to meet Robert Pattinson!

!Cardi B you are living your teenage dream! The 29-year-old Grammy winner was excited to meet the actor Robert Pattinson in a video he posted on his Twitter account on Friday.

“Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teenager!” the rapper wrote.

“Come on. Look at my friend, guys,” he told the camera as he fixed his hair before the 35-year-old Pattinson leaned into the frame. Cardi screamed with excitement when the “Twilight” star stuck her tongue out laughing.

The meeting took place a few days ago at an event honoring British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, hosted at the Ai Weiwei-designed UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills.

The event was also attended by personalities such as Gabrielle Union, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Jesse Williams and more.

Pattinson finished filming “The Batman,” in which he stars as the eponymous Dark Knight, opposite Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film will open on March 4, 2022 in theaters.

Cardi’s new fangirl moment with the “Lighthouse” actor comes as she lives out the teenage dream of all millennial women, after sparking a Twitter friendship with actor Penn Badgley in recent days.

The exchange began when a fan posted a video of the 35-year-old “You” star explaining why he admires people who are good on social media, to which the actor says, “Cardi B is a great example. of that. Has such an authentic relationship [con las redes sociales]”he said in the clip.

“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG !!!!!! I’m famous.”

Both Cardi and Penn changed their Twitter profile photos to images of each other.

The former “Gossip Girl” star later commented on the possibility of Cardi appearing in season 4 of “You.”

“Well, I don’t know,” he said last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I mean, I definitely can’t say, but actually, I think this is true. There is a real Change.org petition.”

Badgley also sent the rapper a gift recently, complete with a note referencing her hit single “WAP” on the voice of her homicidal character Joe Goldberg. “Hello, you … My stalking and murder can make me a certified phenomenon, seven days a week, but it also led me to … you,” read the note Cardi shared on her social media.