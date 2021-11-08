Cardi B is completely dazzled when she meets Robert Pattinson.

Cardi B She may be a top rapper, but that didn’t stop the Bronx native from pouncing on the “Twilight” star, Robert Pattinson.

“Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teenager! “Said the 29-year-old” Up “rapper, who tweeted a video of her meeting the 35-year-old actor at a Los Angeles party honoring British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful OBE.

“Come on, look at my friend, guys,” she says in the clip getting ready as Robert Pattinson enters the frame, prompting Cardi B to scream excitedly into her camera.

A fan of the “Twilight” franchise, the Grammy winner joked about wanting to have “sex with vampires” in July, only for Netflix to use the tweet in its promotion of the movies on the streaming service.

It appears that Cardi made several new famous friends that night, as Wolfgang Puck was reportedly overheard giving Cardi B cooking lessons during the British Vogue party. “It said ‘I’ll teach you to cook if you teach me to rap,'” a spy told local media. “He was telling her [que] ‘love passes through the stomach’. She agreed.”

Attendees included Serena Williams, Kaia Gerber, and her mother Cindy Crawford, Benny Medina, and Thandie Newton.

The Truth News reports that, as for Pattinson, the heartthrob is preparing for the release of the movie “The Batman”, where he will play the Dark Knight facing The Riddler / Edward Nashton, played by Paul Dano.

“Robert Pattinson delivers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened to the realization that his consuming anger makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he is hunting, “reads a film synopsis. .

