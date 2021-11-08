Canelo vs Plant: Canelo Álvarez forgets Caleb Plant’s words about his mother

ANDl boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez became last Saturday the unified super middleweight champion after beating the American Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. After the fight, both boxers had a talk and the Mexican told the content of it.

The Jalisco revealed that Plant apologized about the comments he made about his mother, situation that led to blows in one of the confrontations prior to the fight last weekend.

“After the fight he told me that he wanted to keep fighting, that he wanted to continue. He also apologized to me and for what he said about my mother. He didn’t really mean it and he really regretted it, because he said it without thinking, “Álvarez said at a press conference.

Moments after Plant’s words about Canelo’s mother, the Mexican promised that he would knock him out in the fight and kept his word. Despite the conflict, Álvarez wished Plant luck after the fight and hopes that you are in good health.

It is not yet known who will be Canelo’s next rival, although rumors indicate that You could move up to another category to take on new challenges.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state