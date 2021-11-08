Canelo Álvarez made Dana White of the UFC win $ 41,000

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.11.2021 22:50:49





Dana White, president of the UFC, celebrated the triumph of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez upon Caleb Plant with just over $ 40,000 more in his bank account, as he was encouraged to bet in favor of the Mexican’s knockout.

Although this Saturday there was a function of the mixed martial arts organization, White was very attentive to the Mexican fight, since he was encouraged to put 100 thousand dollars in your favor, although given the favoritism that there was, the gains did not skyrocket as I would have liked.

Those who were close to him noticed that he was watching the fight between Canelo and Plant while on the Octagon were Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, with the UFC championship at stake, something he had to acknowledge in the subsequent press conference.

Dana White was seen watching the Canelo fight in full UFC 268 performance off the side of the Octagon. UFC president says he bet $ 100,000 that Canelo was going to win by KO … congratulations Dana. pic.twitter.com/320CO00UHI – Eduard Cauich (@ecauich) November 7, 2021

“I did see the Canelo fight”, He acknowledged after being questioned about Kamaru Usman’s desire to confront Saúl, something that he rejected immediately.

“You don’t want to fight Canelo. Trust me, you don’t want to fight Canelo”He added.

Canelo stopped the fight against Plant in round 11, two episodes beyond what he had budgeted.