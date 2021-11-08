Canelo Álvarez and Sergio Pérez; historic weekend for Mexico

Hobby

Mexico City / 07.11.2021 16:26:35





The Mexican fans will have a lot to celebrate this weekend after Sergio Pérez and Saúl Álvarez managed to make history in Formula 1 and in boxing.

The Mexican boxer managed to beat American Caleb Plant with a knockout in 11 rounds, for which he snatched the title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), becoming the first undisputed champion of Mexico and Latin America.

After this feat, I just had to wait for what I did Czech Pérez at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, where the Red Bull rider managed to get on the podium by finishing in third place.

The driver from Guadalajara made double history for the country, as he became the first Mexican to lead the Mexican Grand Prix, something he did during lap 34 when his teammate Max Verstappen entered the pits.

Czech Pérez, who was excited to be in one of the first three positions of this race that took place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a place where in front of his fans he became historic by being the first Mexican to get on the podium of the Grand Prix of Mexico.

Without a doubt This will be a weekend that the Mexican fans will not forget, because two of the greatest exponents of sport in our country gave great joy to all those who have supported them in their careers.

ZZM