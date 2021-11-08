Camila Cabello reveals how she “farts” in public

A video of Camila Cabello has gone viral on social networks, as she reveals how to “fart” in public, in the middle of a conversation, with all the naturalness and spontaneity that characterizes her.

The former Fifth Harmony member has made it clear that she doesn’t care about “what they will say,” especially when it comes to making content for her TikTok platform, and her latest feat proves it.

With his characteristic humor he advised his followers how to fart or intentional gas, without being discovered in the attempt.

With the song “La Guagua” by the group Elito Revé and his Charangón in the background, the singer made “lip sync” and added a text that reads: “When you have to fart in conversation”, followed by her tip to do it.

According to the trend, said “little help” should occur when there is a small pause between the verse “and I do like that” and “just like that.”

This is how Camila Cabello proceeded to show that to prevent someone from noticing when a “gas” is thrown, they usually hit the table and laugh or make as much noise as possible to try to hide the natural sound.

As expected, the clip caused an immediate stir among his followers, who did not hesitate to applaud his sense of humor and openness to joking with such natural themes, something that other artists of his stature do not dare to do.

The most recent sketch of the famous comes just a few days after she delighted her audience with a hilarious video with which she paid tribute to the Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera.

In this clip, Camila Cabello is seen with a fairly simple look, composed of a white blouse that highlighted her long, dark hair, while emulating the song that plays in the background “Mentada de Madre” by Jenni Rivera.