Cameron Díaz talks about his decision to leave the cinema

Cameron Díaz takes her first steps in 1994, in the well-remembered movie “La Máscara” becoming one of the iconic actresses of the 90s and early 2000s.

However, since 2014, with the remake of “Annie”, the recording sets and the new products of the big screen stopped having their presence.

By then, the actress decided to take a break from the movies, something that eventually turned into her retirement. Recently, the American was honest again and told the reasons in an interview for Kevin Hart’s program.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, other parts of you have to be handed over to other people. There were so many parts of my life that I was not playing and that I was not driving, “revealed the singer of hits such as” Gangs of New York. “

In his statements, Diaz said that it was a decision that he would have begun to realize at age 40.

It is not the first time that the 48-year-old artist explains the reasons behind this decision. In past interviews, she made it clear that after realizing how her career impacted her well-being and relationships, she indicated that she found peace when she stopped acting. As the years passed, her mindset changed and she claimed that being a mother and a wife were her new concern.

