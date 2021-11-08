Cameron Diaz shows how to wear leggings if you’re 40

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
36

By Maria Fuenmayor

Although he has been retired from the Hollywood industry for several years, Cameron Diaz continues to be established in the public’s taste thanks to the impeccable work it did for two decades.

But not only this. Since her retirement from acting, the 49-year-old businesswoman also continues to dictate style lessons like when he was dedicated to acting for women his age.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here