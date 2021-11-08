Cameron Diaz shows how to wear leggings if you’re 40

Although he has been retired from the Hollywood industry for several years, Cameron Diaz continues to be established in the public’s taste thanks to the impeccable work it did for two decades.

But not only this. Since her retirement from acting, the 49-year-old businesswoman also continues to dictate style lessons like when he was dedicated to acting for women his age.

In a recent outing, he did so by betting on an ensemble almost total black made by leggings, that comfortable and chameleonic piece that has become a wardrobe staple.

Cameron Diaz gives a style lesson by dressing leggings at 49 years old

According to the Daily Mail, the protagonist of The sweetest thing was caught by the paparazzi while doing some shopping alone in West Hollywood on Tuesday, September 7.

While taking his new acquisitions from a store to his car, Diaz modeled his fashion bet for the occasion composed of a sweater oversize black and leggings matching.

Keeping the spirit sporty chic outfit to run errands, Raddix’s mom completed the look nails on black and white sneakers.

It also raised the outfit adding a brushstroke of color with a orange woven leather bag which he carried on his right shoulder.

Some discreet gold jewelry pieces and tortoiseshell frame sunglasses were the accessories that finished off the casual style.

The nominee for Golden Globe she finished the outfit by picking up her blonde locks in a casual high ponytail and, of course, wearing a indispensable mask combined with your clothing to protect yourself from covid.

Cameron’s keys to use leggings

Even though her stylish outfit looked so simple, Cameron Diaz gave important fashion lessons to wear leggings at 40.

And it is that although it is a wise decision to take them on the fourth floor of life, There are certain details to take into account when dressing them to be successful in the attempt.

In the first place, the interpreter was right by betting on the basic of basic among the leggings: the black one.

This piece is ultra-versatile because it can be combined in a thousand ways and is favorable due to its power to stylize the legs.

He also reminded us that leggings are just that, leggings and not pants. A very common mistake when wearing this garment.

Hence he made sure to combine it with a sweater a few sizes larger for the outing, remembering that oversized garments perfectly complement the leggings.

Finally, Cameron was right to choose some basic tennis shoes to recreate a look infallible in the street style.

In this outing, in addition to showing that she masters the rules of fashion, she verified how full she is with her life away from the spotlight, focused on the family she formed with Benji madden and in your wine brand, Avaline.

