Cameron Diaz reappeared in public after being a mother and showed her daughter for the first time

Cameron Diaz He enjoyed a family outing and showed himself for the first time with the little girl Raddix and her husband, Benji Madden.

In the images that the site shared Guacamouly.com, 47-year-old actress I enjoy dinner at Petit Troir Valley in Sherman Oaks. Relaxed, the goddess He wore a casual style for his outfit and chose a jumpsuit, jeans, sneakers.

Cameron Diaz wore a casual look for his family outing. Photo: Guacamouly.com.

Her husband, the leader of the Good Charlotte band, showed his particular style with cap, batik diver and jeans. In the photos you can see the little girl Raddix, a year and a half, in the arms of his father with a particular look of stripes and blue jeans.

Raddix Madden with Benji Madden. Photo: Guacamouly.com.

This is the first time the couple decides to show themselves in public after the birth of the girl, in February 2020. Upon arrival of the little one, Cameron Diaz He decided walk away from acting and dedicate to production of its own line of wines.

This is how the love story of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden began

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden they met thanks to Nicole Ricchie and Joel Madden, who organized a dinner that united them forever.

After that meeting, the actress was shocked by the musician and, as revealed in an interview, she wondered: “How come I didn’t know about him before? We had never been in the same circle. “The truth is that the crush was immediate and They began their relationship in May 2014.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz got married in January 2015. Photo: Guacamouly.com.

Such was the crush that, at the beginning of 2015, they decided to get married. “You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband. No one compares [a él]. We got married in our living room in front of our friends. We had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court, ”Cameron said of that special moment.

A.M