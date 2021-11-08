Caleb Plant’s first words after his loss to Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Caleb Plant was knocked out by Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez during a fight in Las Vegas for the undisputed world championship of super middlemen. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

As it had already happened in the last time with Callum smith and Billy joe saunders, now Canelo Alvarez crossed the path of Caleb Plant to leave him without his world title, that of the IBF, and undefeated; to also be crowned as the undisputed world champion of the super middleweight division.

The American was a highly competitive fighter, perhaps more so than the other two champions who recently bit the dust against Canelo, but was caught in the eleventh round and ended up knocked out by the power of the Mexican’s fists. Once the fight was over, he was quick to admit defeat and congratulate an opponent with whom he had done nothing but fight in the previous weeks.

Beyond the words he said to the Guadalajara, including an apology for everything that had happened in the previous one, Plant had not expressed himself in public after suffering the first defeat of his career, something that he finally ended up doing in the Sunday night and through social networks.

“I have bent most of the world to my will and I have done it with nothing but passion and skill. I will be right back. I showed that I belong to the highest level and I will be world champion again.”, He began by writing the American on his Instagram account.

Finally, he dedicated words to those who have supported him throughout his career: “I’ve never been afraid to go big or go out with my shield. Thanks to all the fans and all my followers.”, he concluded.

