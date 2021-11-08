Bumpy start to the Mexican GP: Bottas fell to 18 °

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

Two pilots out of and the one who left in pole position losing 17 places. What a bumpy start to the Mexico City Grand Prix at the end of the main straight, where Checo Pérez took advantage the mishap of Valtteri Bottas to get third before the approval of the more than 100 thousand fans.

The start was spectacular between Mercedes and Red Bull, when they reached the first curve and with the compact squad, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) touched the back of the Bottas car, who ended up in the opposite direction and seeing his ephemeral leadership disappear in the first few meters.

Lewis Hamilton got caught between the two Red Bulls because max Verstappen, to avoid colliding with Bottas, he went out through the grassy area and returned to the circuit in the first place, while Checo rose from fourth to third.

Two drivers were out on Lap 1

Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese of the controversy during qualifying on Saturday, were also out before completing the first round.

Bottas, to add ‘what I can’ for Mercedes

Virtually out of any podium option at the Mexican Grand Prix, the Finn began his comeback to try to rescue what is possible thinking about him Builders World, in which Mercedes is first ahead of Red Bull.

Bottas rose from quick way in a few laps, remembering that the top 10 places in the ranking get units both individually for the Drivers’ Championship and for his team.