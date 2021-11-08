Broncos vs. Cowboys – Game Report – November 7, 2021

ARLINGTON (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass and ran for one more, as the Denver Broncos silenced the NFL’s most productive offense in the rush for a 30-16 win over the Dallas on Sunday. Cowboys, who saw a six-win string broken.

Dak Prescott reappeared after missing a game due to a sore right calf, but could not get the Cowboys’ attack underway (6-2) until he made two insignificant marches in the end zone in the final minutes that only served. to avoid what would have been his worst home shutout since 1985.

The Broncos (5-4) sacked Prescott twice, both from rookie Jonathon Cooper, who had the first two sacks of his career, and Denver’s defense constantly harassed the Dallas quarterback in his first game since They traded star Von Miller and sack leader Malik Reed for a hip injury.

Denver also did not have left tackle Garett Bowles (ankle) and lost right tackle Bobby Massie and right guard Gragam Glasgow to ankle injuries.

Either way, the Broncos launched their offense on the ground. They gave Dallas its first double-digit deficit of the season when Bridgewater connected with Tim Patrick for a 41-yard touchdown that made it 13-0.

The margin widened to 30-0 in the Broncos’ seventh straight win in the series, a streak dating back to 1995. Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Malik Turner in the final five minutes.