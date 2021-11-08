Broncos 30-16 Cowboys Summary and Scores in NFL 2021 | 11/07/2021

Summary
Thank you very much for your attention
Thank you VAVEL friends for joining us this NFL afternoon.
Have a good time!
Final Score
4th 0:55
T. Bridgewater kneels down at DAL 42 a few times and that’s how the game ends.
4th 0:55
4th 0:55
4th 1:11
4th 1:20
4th 1:32
4th 1:54
Two minute break.
4th 2:27
4th 3:03
4th 3:10
S. Martin punts 41 yards to DAL 35, free catch by C. Wilson.
4th 4:04
4th 4:08
4th 4:08
4th 4:49
4th 5:00
4th 6:10
4th 6:32
4th 6:32
B. McManus kickoff 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
4th 6:36
4th 9:47
4th 9:54
4th 11:18
4th 11:18
B. McManus kickoff 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
TD Broncos
4th 11:18
4th 13:21
4th 14:57
Finish the third quarter
Broncos 19-0 Cowboys
3rd 1:14
3rd 2:36
3rd 3:26
3rd 3:48
3rd 3:55
B. Anger punts 38 yards to DEN 15, free catch by D. Spencer.
3rd 4:43
3rd 5:23
3rd 6:47
3rd 6:54
3rd 7:54
3rd 8:08
3rd 8:12
3rd 10:22
3rd 11:10
3rd 12:38
3rd 12:39
3rd 12:51
3rd 14:55
3rd 15:00
Halftime
2nd 0:03
2nd 0:34
2nd 1:48
2nd 2:00
Two minute break.
2nd 2:20
2nd 3:04
2nd 3:41
2nd 3:41
B. McManus kickoff 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
2nd 3:46
2nd 6:44
2nd 7:22
2nd 9:33
2nd 10:48
2nd 10:58
B. Anger punts 55 yards to end zone, touchback.
2nd 12:13
2nd 12:13
B. McManus kickoff 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
TD Broncos
2nd 12:13
2nd 12:55
2nd 14:19
2nd 15:00
Finish the first quarter
Broncos 6-0 Cowboys
1st 0:03
B. Anger punts 55 yards to end zone, touchback.
1st 1:48
1st 1:48
B. McManus kickoff 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
TD Broncos
1st 1:48
1st 2:36
1st 4:38
1st 5:54
1st 7:02
1st 8:07
1st 8:12
1st 10:04
1st 11.15
1st 11:55
1st 12:08
1st 13:34
1st 14:05
1st 14:45
Kickoff
With its traditional Orange
The Cowboys will come out to play with a special helmet
Idle Broncos vs Dallas
Idle Cowboys vs Denver
Dallas going for its seventh consecutive win
Dak Prescott Returns
The Dallas star is expected to return after missing a game with a right calf strain, and on Sunday he will face a Denver passing run that will make his first appearance since three-time All-Pro Miller was traded to Los Angeles Rams by draft picks. .
Denver Broncos usher in a new era
We started
Complete history
Where and how to watch Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys online and live
Broncos begins the post Von Miller era and will seek to surprise at AT&T Stadium
The return of Dak and his powerful defense to face the Broncos
This is how the Broncos arrive
This is how the Cowboys arrive
It will be played at AT&T Stadium
Welcome friends of VAVEL
.