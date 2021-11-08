Britney Spears blames her mother for her legal guardianship

Now that Britney Spears has finally freed herself from the tutelage that her father, Jamie, exercised over her for 13 years, she is trying to rebuild her life, taking control and doing various of the everyday things that were forbidden to her so many years ago. But ´The pop princess´ has also revealed many truths regarding her family, which she blames for not supporting her when she asked to be freed from parental control. First it was Jamie Lynn, her younger sister, but now she blamed her mother, Lynne, directly for being the real responsible for the measure that sheltered her for so long, and that led her to lose all autonomy in her life. The 39-year-old artist made a controversial post on social media, which she almost immediately deleted. She was direct, and also referred to the family spokeswoman. “My father may have started guardianship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back, she secretly ruined my life and yes, I will point her and Lou Taylor for it. ” The interpreter of Toxic He accuses his mother, a 66-year-old writer, of being the mastermind behind his father’s decision, which limited his life so much that he could not decide the simplest things. “My father was not smart enough to think of legal guardianship … but tonight I will focus on knowing that I have a new life ahead of me.”

The money of discord

Apparently, mother and daughter were very close, and Lynne, who did not comment, at first, on her daughter’s situation, recently worked for the artist’s freedom, even affirming that she could handle herself. It appears that the message posted is related to the fact that the mother’s lawyers are asking for their legal expenses to be paid for their participation in the guardianship process. And they hope that the money, 560 thousand euros, will come out of Britney’s estate.