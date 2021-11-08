Brad Pitt: photos of who would be his girlfriend | Lisa Stelly – People – Culture

Brad PittRenowned Hollywood ‘hunk’, he has made his love life practically another movie.

After his remembered romantic relationship with Jennifer Aniston, the prominent actor was with Angelina Jolie and they became one of the couples that for more than a decade fed all kinds of entertainment magazine headlines.

The two years of marriage between ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ ended in a lengthy lawsuit that has cost them sweat, tears and, of course, several million dollars.

In the middle of last year it was learned that the 57-year-old American had a courtship with the German model Nicole poturalski, who, according to various media, offered her an ‘open relationship’ since she was married for a long time to a Germanic restorer.

Although the ‘affair’ lasted just a few weeks, that was all shocking news as it represented the first ‘official’ post-Brangelina relationship of the famous actor.

At that time, after several rumors of romances with other women, a spokesman for hers was in charge of confirming the news.

Now, the Oscar winner for his memorable participation as a supporting actor in the movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is once again in the midst of the ‘flashes’ of the North American ‘paparazzi’.

According to several specialized media, Brad Pitt was seen when he left the paradise Hotel Bel-Air from Los Angeles, California, with a model who, apparently, would be his ‘new girlfriend’.

According to preliminary information, the woman with whom Pitt would be establishing a new relationship is the Californian model Lisa stelly.

Stelly, 34 (23 less than the popular heartthrob), is recognized for some appearances in chapters of CSI Miami and playing the role of ‘Gloria’ on the album ’21st Century Breakdown’ by the iconic North American group green Day.

In fact, Stelly is recognized in the world of entertainment for being the ex-partner of Jack osbourne, one of the sons of Ozzy, the historical leader of Black Sabbath.

With Jack he had three children. The couple divorced in 2019.

Later, he had an affair with Skylar astin, remembered for his role as’ Casey ‘in the movie ’21: the big party’.

Now, it seems, the owner of his heart would be the brand new protagonist of ‘World War Z’.

