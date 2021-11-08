Bottas left the door open for Verstappen in Mexico

Bottas and Hamilton they had reached the front row of the grid on Saturday, and Mercedes I was hoping to use that opportunity to control the Mexico City race from the start.

However, Max Verstappen caught the Finn’s slipstream and the three of them went parallel to the first corner. The Dutchman threw himself on the outside, the braking lengthened a lot and took the lead. For his part, Hamilton remained second and Bottas, who was on the inside, suffered a touch from Daniel Ricciardo that made him spin.

Hamilton said after the race that he was trying to protect his side of the track, but believes Valtteri Bottas did not follow the same tactic early on.

“I had imagined it differently, obviously, in the sense that maybe Valtteri had a better start and I would have tried to take advantage of his slipstream,” explained Lewis Hamilton.

“But I was right next to him, which was good, and then I was covering my side of the court trying to make sure no one could get inside.”

“So I was trying to keep the Red Bull behind that I could see in my mirror, and I thought Valtteri would be doing the same.”

“But obviously he left the door open for Max, and Max was on the good line, so he did a great job braking into Turn 1.”

“And since I was on the inside, practically on the ground, I had no choice.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The manager of the Mercedes team, Toto wolff, said he could understand Bottas’ position due to the lack of vision in the mirrors, but believes that between his two drivers they could have blocked Verstappen better at the start.

The # 33 was able to maintain the lead during the following Safety Car period, produced by the incident involving Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda, which caused Esteban Ocon at Turn 2.

“These cars are very difficult to control in the mirrors, it is very difficult to really see what is going on behind you,” said Wolff.

“But I think if they had been further to the left, he would not have passed, he would have been blocked.”

Bottas explained his misfortune in the first corner, which later turned into a racing nightmare at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with a very slow pitstop (11.7 seconds) after being trapped behind Ricciardo for many laps.

“The start was good, not so bad, but Verstappen got a bit of a slipstream and stopped very late.” Bottas stated to Sky F1.

“But then all of a sudden at the apex of Turn 1, I think Daniel hit me in the rear and right there I spun. I couldn’t do anything and then after that it was difficult to progress.”

“I was too close to the other cars and managed the engine and brakes until I could get closer. But it wasn’t easy.”