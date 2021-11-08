BMW to make upcoming Coldplay tour the most sustainable ever

World tours and concerts have already started, being “Music of The Spheres World Tour” from Coldplay one of the most anticipated, so much so that it sold out immediately, but unlike other concerts, this one it will also be sustainable. And this thanks to BMW.

After the success of Coldplay ‘Higher Power ‘ where the models were integrated into the video BMW i4 and BMW iX, as well as the performance in the virtual tour of BMW ‘JOYTOPIA’ at IAA Mobility in Munich, the band and the automaker have teamed up to present the first rechargeable mobile show battery.

Coldplay and BMW united in a sustainable show

The electrical power for the live shows of “Music Of The Spheres World Tour” will be provided by more than 40 recyclable vehicle batteries, doing this tour the greenest in the history of music.

Photos: BMW

Show batteries will provide the required low emission, electric power and will replace the usual diesel and gasoline generators that are used in conventional concerts, which will result in a significant reduction in carbon footprint of the band’s shows throughout the tour.

The batteries will be recharged using a range of renewable sources including solar installations, askinetic stage floor, electric bikes and generators powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil. In fact, the public will help with this, as the floor of the kinetic stadium and the bikes will harness their collective energy.

Photos BMW iX and BMW i4

“We are proud to partner with the BMW Group to create the world’s first rechargeable entertainment battery – which will allow us to power our concerts with almost all clean, renewable energy,” says Chris Martin, vocalist for Coldplay.

These vehicle batteries are the first in the world that are suitable for a second life, the technology applied is part of a vision of sustainability that can be a benchmark and role model for the entire live entertainment industry.