Billie Eilish and Diane Keaton, two Gucci girls

Week full of glamorous encounters. In Glasgow, on the occasion of the climate summit, the designer Stella McCartney has starred in an exhibition that collects the innovations that she has used over the years to combat climate change. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles of England have come to visit her and have been photographed together.

In Los Angeles, the premiere of the film Red Alert has reunited its three protagonists, Ryan Renolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The actress has posed among them with a red sequin dress from the Spanish brand Loewe.

Still in California, on the famous Hollywood Boulevard avenue, Gucci held a parade on Tuesday to unveil its spring-summer 2022 collection. Among the many well-known faces that attended, the veteran Diane Keaton with the young Billie Eilish, who immortalized the moment. In our country, Chenoa and Carlos Baute have just published a joint song entitled El chisme.

The singer Rosalía has gone on vacation to Mexico. She has done it with her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, with whom she has shared some photos. But the most applauded has been one in which the Catalan appears with an orange trikini.

The most shocking image of the week is the one shared by actress Jessica Simpson. It is a photo taken in 2017 in which he appears unrecognizable, when he was at the worst moment of his addiction to alcohol. Jessica has celebrated four years sober.



















