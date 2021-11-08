Ben Affleck stars in George Clooney-directed ‘The Tender Bar’

Ben affleck becomes a father figure in the trailer for The Tender Bar , the new film project of George Clooney as director. The actor of The Justice League is the main advisor to the protagonist, played by Tye sheridan . The film is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

The Tender Bar is based on the memoirs of the journalist and writer JR Moehringer, in which he recounts his childhood and youth memories, of how he grew up with a single mother, Dorothy (Lily rabe), and how he sought his own paternal references in the men of his family, especially with his Uncle Charlie (Affleck).

The trailer shows how Charlie is the one who gives him the first lessons to face life and how it was important for the development of the young man, as JR soon found his passion for reading and writing. “I will tell you two rules. The first, I will never let you win. And the second, I will always tell you the truth, “Charlie says at one point to his nephew.