Beautiful: Salma Hayek Shows Off Incredible Purple Sequin Dress | PHOTO

The actress Salma Hayek shared images of the outfit she wore at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, in which she was accompanied by her husband François-Henri Pinault.

The event was held on Saturday, November 6 at the Los Angeles Museum of Art and in which a tribute was paid to the director Steven Spielberg and to painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

The Mexican actress wore a sequin dress and which was degraded from denied to pink, fitted and in which her figure stood out.

(Photo: Instagram @salmahayek)

The same event also met Paris hilton, Diane Keaton, Serena Williams, Olivia Wilde, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eva Longoria, Sienna Miller, Miley Cyrus, and Hailey Bieber.

The Mexican actress and the French businessman also attended the “Gucci Love Parade” to celebrate 100 years of the firm. The event was held on Hollywood Avenue and Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin participated in the parade.

It should be noted that the couple drew attention for the chemistry that exists between them, likewise, they also wore a Gucci sequin shirt dress, with blue sequins and pastel pink contrasts, while François-Henri wore a t-shirt, jacket and pants in color black.

(Photo: Instagram @salmahayek)

Eternals

Chloé zhao, director of ‘Eternals’ spoke about her experience working with the Mexican actress. “She is amazing, when his character was created for the first time I tried to change that way of seeing something different on the screen; It was a great success for Marvel to choose a woman, a mother figure like her to be the leader, I think it is an interesting option that leads all superheroes, that she assumes leadership in this team, ”he mentioned.

The native of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, gives life to Ajak in the world of Marvel, in which she is the leader of a family of immortal aliens who live on Earth in secret and one of her powers is to heal.

He added: “in the story itself you reach a certain point of difficulties, of choosing options, of finding the best for everything, in the end you choose love and find an actress who projects all those facets, as a heroine mother it was incredible” .

KEEP READING:

Is Mathilte Pinault prettier than her half sister Valentina, daughter of Salma Hayek?

Salma Hayek, Gael García and Tenoch Huerta, among Mexicans who work on Marvel films

Salma Hayek REVEALS Harvey Weinstein wasn’t the ONLY Hollywood stalker