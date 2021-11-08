Barbie comes to the movies: which actress will play the doll and which star will be Ken

Barbie, the doll with perfect features, will have her film version

The wait is over. The project to make this film has been around for a long time and will finally see the light of day, although we are gradually learning the details of this filming. The film is a production of Warner Bros. and the actress Margot robbie, through its production company, Lucky chap. And she will be the one who will put on the tight dresses to play the most famous articulated doll in the world on the big screen: Barbie.

The film has the special seasoning of Greta Gerwig, a thriving director who decided that this story should be told under her gaze. In collaboration with her husband, Noah baumbach, you will find it an interesting twist so that it is not just a children’s movie. But that remains to be seen since the project is kept under 11 keys. At first, what was revealed, compiling some statements, is that Barbie was expelled from Barbieland to join the real world, since they do not consider it absolutely perfect.

It is also known that its filming is scheduled for next year, in London, and that it will hit theaters in two years. Warner Bros. and Robbie will be joined David heyman, producer of the saga of Harry Potter and of the two films of the tender English bear Paddington.

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, The actor chosen to accompany Barbie in this adventure in the flesh is Ryan Gosling: the protagonist of La la Land (2016) will play Ken. After having rejected the project citing scheduling problems, he will finally be part of the cast.

Gosling was always the first choice to play Ken. Instead, several actresses were considered for the role of Barbie, before the final selection of Margot Robbie. The actor has just finished filming one of the most expensive films in the history of Netflix, The gray man, where they accompany you Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, led by the brothers Russo. And he also has another project in his portfolio in which he will be the Werewolf: the film will be called Wolfman.

In statements to the magazine Vouge from England, Margot Robbie referred to the new Barbie film and tried to elucidate some prejudices that are had when mentioning the doll. “People in general, when they listen to Barbie, already think: ‘I already know what the movie is about.’ And then they hear the name of Greta Gerwig, who is writing and directing the film, and they are like, ‘Okay, well, maybe I don’t know what the film is about,’ ”said the actress, who was nominated for the Oscar for best actress in 2017 for Me, tonya, and two years later she also had a new nomination, this time as a supporting actress for her participation in Bombshell. So far none have been taken home.

In 2016 the project was almost completed by Amy Schumer, but then, again due to scheduling problems, she dropped. In 2017 Sony offered actress Anne Hathaway to be Barbie, but the intention was again truncated. Negotiations only resumed in 2020 with the cast that we already know. Although it is estimated that there will be many more, since the Barbie universe is full of friends.

