Asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading for Earth; could be good news: NASA

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower in Paris is approaching Earth, scientists from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) reported.

The asteroid, considered “potentially dangerous” by scientists, has been dubbed 4660 Nereus or 1982 DB and is approximately 330 meters in size.

According to NASA’s asteroid tracker, it is expected to pass Earth on December 11 and will do so about 3.9 million kilometers from Earth.

Despite being classified as “potentially dangerous” considering its size and proximity to Earth, everything seems to indicate that it is not a threat to the planet, it could even be good news for astrophysicists.

But why is it good news?

According to The Jerusalem Post, the asteroid’s proximity could give scientists a good chance to explore this moving space rock.

The asteroid has already been studied by astrophysicists, even a hypothetical exploration was done and classified as ‘delta-v’ to give it various values ​​and factors that determine how difficult it would be to properly maneuver a spacecraft during takeoff and / or landing.

The distance between the asteroid and the earth makes it more feasible to explore, which is important because in less than a year, a NASA spacecraft will deliberately crash into an asteroid to deflect its trajectory.

The mission is described as a “planetary defense” and should prepare humanity in the event of an impact threat.