Ashton Kutcher’s past: he donated blood to earn money and studied biochemical engineering for a particular reason

Throughout the chronology of cinema, countless stories of those that move were known. Situations of overcoming of great stars that come to light and that mark where they came from and where they arrived. At this point, one of the figures of the Hollywood world who has a past little known to the vast majority is Ashton Kutcher.

On their backs He carries a complex adolescence, in which he did everything to survive and to escape the moments that marked him by different episodes that were aroused. At the other end, scandals linked to countless infidelities. The latter, of course, in full success and when he was the boy of the moment. In what has to do with his work, he quickly became one of the leading men that every film director wanted to have in their ranks because of his acting status, but also because of what he generated – and continues to generate – from his aesthetics and sympathy.

Kutcher was born on February 7, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. She took her first steps in the medium in 1997, as a model. A year later, when he turned 20, almost by chance he began to venture into the world of acting. They invited him to an audition to join the cast of That ’70s Show, a television series of great repercussion at that time, which lasted from 1998 to 2006 and which helped him to grow and show himself.

In between, Ashton was growing acting and showing his credentials. She put modeling aside and turned fully to the profession in which she shines today. In 1999 was his film debut, in the film Coming soon. He began to be on the cover of magazines, he was invited to every festival that crossed his path, and the privileges multiplied. He was beginning to have everything at his fingertips.

Ashton Kutcher met Mila Kunis while working, in one of his first series

The great leap, if a project like hinge is to be mentioned, was Just Married, that romantic comedy that he starred with the remembered actress Brittany murphy. The film grossed more than $ 100 million, and from that moment on, his life changed forever. From there he earned the nickname of “box office actor.” He reached the top and became the most coveted. It was the moment in which he allowed himself to work from another side, choosing which projects to do and which not to do.

In the midst of all of this, he also took his steps as a producer. His first project was My boss’s daughter and, almost at the same time, Punk’d. For his various works, he was nominated 50 times in the various awards that exist for television and film. Of all of them, among the largest and smallest, he was left with 18 statuettes. Of course, one of them was achieved in 2011, as worst actor for his work in Killers Valentine’s Day, but he proudly recounts it, laughing at it. That is why he denies that they add it to him.

Ashton Kutcher and MIla Kunis today

His horror movie

However, to get to everything described, and more, he had to go through a complex period of his life. His childhood was not easy at all. His parents, until they got other jobs as office clerks, made a living as farmers. They didn’t make a lot of money, and the economy wasn’t something that was settled at the time. Without going any further, on some occasion he stated that In his school term he did not have a good time due to the fact that he did not have a good economic pass.

Above all, his parents worried that he would go to a prestigious institution: they wanted him to get out of what they had experienced and they understood that the first step was for him to have a good education. But this led to In what is known here as secondary school, they would bully him for the simple fact of not having a bank account like the rest, a house or car similar to that of all his classmates.

He changed schools and went to an institution where he attended at night, which he attended with a cousin. The reason was that he wanted to work in order to be financially dependent. Nevertheless, He was caught trying to steal money at school and it didn’t come cheap. The police even intervened. Although he was a minor, he was sentenced to 3 years of probation and 180 hours of community service. As a grown-up, he remarked: “The punishment helped me to get back on track. I never did it again. “

Ashton and his brother, Michael Kutcher

Beyond this, he finished secondary level and he enrolled in college to pursue a degree in biochemical engineering. The method chosen was not at random, but to help his brother Michael, who was going through a difficult moment of health and who had the whole family upset by that situation. The actor has an older sister –Tasha– and the aforementioned twin, who had complications during the gestation period. Shortly after he was born, when he was a baby, he had to be operated on on his heart and, shortly after, suffered a celebratory paralysis.

That led his parents to put all the attention on that boy and that he, practically, was in the care and attention of his older sister. Feeling displaced, an issue that occurred unconsciously by his parents because of what was said, caused him to spend a lot of time away from home. “I didn’t have a good time at that time, after my brother got sick, every time he came home he received bad news. There was always a new complication. I kept busy to allow myself not to hear all that, “he said in an interview with Today.

If we talk about the worst moment of his life, that was at 13 years old, with his twin’s health complicated, which was mixed with the period in which his parents separated. He wanted to throw himself off a balcony to commit suicide, but his dad just saw him and managed to catch him before he throws himself.

Currently, Ashton Kutcher maintains a good relationship with his twin brother

His university career was short-lived, he was expelled because every night he was reported for annoying noise by his classmates, for missing classes despite the fact that it was a boarding school and because, practically. did not render any subject. “I admit that I liked the party and that many times I got up without knowing what had happened the night before.”

However, in order to pay for his studies, he spent his summers working from sun to shade. He went to sanatoriums, where they paid him to donate blood, he was a gardener, he cleaned floors and he was even a carpenter. He knew that was the only way to study, despite the fact that in practice he did not try so hard.

What came was her foray into modeling and her well-known history. He managed to start his own family and have two children, Wyatt isabelle and Dimitri, fruit of its relationship with Mila Kunis. In short, his path was marked and there was nothing to run him from there. Paradoxically, while trying everything to be able to excel in college, he seemed to be struggling not to advance. I made all the sacrifice to go, but not to study. Perhaps, in his unconscious, he already knew what fate was in store for him.

