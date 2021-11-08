Arrive healthy and fit at age 85, will we make it?

Something moves in the world of longevity. We recently got to know Altos Labs, the initiative of the Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, in which Jeff Bezos, ex-CEO of Amazon participates, and who has signed Spanish scientists among others as Juan Carlos Izpisúa or Manuel Serrano. The objective of Altos Labs is to promote research and the generation of knowledge to make possible as soon as possible that the rejuvenation therapies become a reality.

The impact this may have on the medicine and about the Health of the population is still difficult to imagine. If we consider the aging As the root cause of most of the diseases that plague developed countries, we may finally be able to prevent them and to some extent reverse or alleviate them once they appear.

But today we are not going to talk about Bezos and Altos Labs, but about another initiative not so well known to the general public, but no less important for that. Michael Greve is another German millionaire who made his fortune from the creation of Web.de, in the early 90’s. They pioneered the digital world in Germany, selling the company in 2006 for a hefty amount.

Trigger for change

However, business success did not go hand in hand with health success. After more than twenty years of pizza, wine, soft drinks, three packs of cigarettes a day and very little physical activity, his weight stood at 20 kilos above ideal. After the sale of his company, Greve began to work to change his health, quitting smoking, taking care of nutrition and exercising, achieving lose that excess weight and regain your well-being.

This marked his interest in the science of longevity and led him to actively participate in promoting the investigation in this area. He donated $ 10 million to the SENS Foundation in Silicon Valley, an organization with great prestige in research in this field. That same year 2016, Greve founded the Forever Healthy Foundation in the offices of his original company, Web.de.

Five years later, Forever Healthy operates internationally, and manages 14 startups that have cropped up around promising research projects. The foundation also organizes a congress called Undoing Aging – Undoing Aging – in collaboration with the SENS foundation. In addition, Greve puts all the scientific knowledge generated in the projects that finance public availability on your website. Some of his projects are achieving encouraging results against the Cancer wave atherosclerosis.

The question is when

Greve is convinced that we will succeed in ending these diseases; the question is not if we will succeed, but when. And he says that we will probably see those changes in the coming years. Its projects are aimed at the action and implementation of human therapies as soon as possible, always complying with health regulations. Greve is not an enlightened millionaire willing to skip regulatory checks.

Lift Biosciences has explored the ability of some individuals to be protected against cancer and has developed an immunotherapy

One of its startups, Lift Biosciences, has explored the ability of some individuals to be protected against cancer. Their immune systems seem to protect them as they are extremely active killing cancer cells before they can proliferate. From here, they have developed an immunotherapy, which in mice has achieved spectacular results, making disappear solid tumors in just 48 hours. They hope to be able to bring this therapy to hospitals in about 10 years, following all the necessary phases in clinical trials.

Another of the companies promoted by Greve, and called Underdog Pharmaceuticals, works to end the atherosclerosis. And it does so using a type of substance known for decades: cyclodextrins. These substances are capable of capturing the oxidized cholesterol of the atheroma plaques in the arteries, preventing their advance and even facilitating their gradual reduction, reducing the risk of heart attack. The project is well advanced in mice, and could enter phase 1 human clinical trials next year.

To this would be added another of the startups, Elastrin Therapeutics, which using a very low-cost substance called EDTA, may capture calcium from plaques of the arteries and remove it, selectively. Or the use of the fisetin, which Greve proposes as a therapy to eliminate senescent cells and which also helps reduce atheroma plaques. Can you imagine being able to ‘dissolve’ the atheroma plaques? A true revolution in medicine that would fully touch the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the WHO.

Make the unthinkable possible

Another of his projects, Cellvie, looks like science fiction. They have developed a mitochondria transplantation, the energy sources in our cells and that lose efficiency as we age. Taking young mitochondria, and by transplanting them to an aging patient, we could improve their health. And they have achieved it without rejection, and not only through an injection but via inhaleras they are absorbed through the lungs. The therapy is already being applied in children with a defect in the heart muscle, for which 80% of them died. By injecting the mother’s mitochondria into the newborn’s heart, the mortality is reduced to 30%.

What Greve’s initiatives clearly demonstrate is that when an entrepreneurial mind is combined, the financing capacity and high-level scientists, results can be achieved that would otherwise be impossible or unthinkable. Greve believes that preventive medicine for healthy aging will be the 21st century revolution, not only from a scientific or public health point of view, but also as a economic opportunity.

We live in a world in transformation, where sustainability is in focus, where the new technologies they continue their unstoppable advance and where work as we traditionally understand it changes paradigm in many sectors. Some experts believe that full employment will not return, if we continue to understand the economy with parameters of the nineteenth century. The generation of knowledge has a growth potential practically unlimited. What we can achieve in anti-aging medicine will depend on the means and investment behind it.

At the moment, initiatives such as Altos Labs, the Google Calico subsidiary or Greve’s projects are the ones that are leading in this regard. Investing in research is a strategy medium or long term, necessary for economic and social development. In the field of health, business risk is high and thanks to visionaries like Bezos or Greve, willing to take risks in these projects, perhaps we or our children can access therapies that allow us to be healthy and fit with 85 years.