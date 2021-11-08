Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance, dating Kim Kardashian



Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson | AFP It’s been a year since Kim Kardashian broke up | AP Ariana Grande surpasses Kim Kardashian on Instagram | AFP Kim Kardashian is currently 41 years old | AP

Once again the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian has surprised her fans, given that now she has apparently been dating the ex-fiance of Ariana Grande, we are talking about Pete davidson.

This surprise has shocked more than one especially because the young comedian is only 27 years old and Kanye West’s ex-wife is 41 respectively.

However, age does not seem to be a problem in entertainment, since there are many couples with somewhat large age differences, surely this would not be the first or the last couple with a fairly marked age difference.

Kim kardashian He separated from Kanye West last year and earlier this year he filed for divorce, although apparently the couple is legally separated, the rapper and father of their four children continues in the vein that Khloé Kardashian’s older sister is still his wife.

As it was obvious, the businesswoman and owner of SKIMS and KKW Beauty would quickly begin to have proposals for dating and hundreds of suitors, without a doubt she is an extremely beautiful and interesting woman.

Kim Kardashian Dating Ariana Grande’s Ex-Fiance | AP



For a few weeks he appeared as hosting on the Saturday Night Live program also known as SNL, where he shared credits with Pete Davidson, surely from the moment they began to have interaction together, a spark between them began.

Curiously, Davidson was a partner of the singer Ariana Grande, they were even about to get married, but in 2018 they announced their separation and the breakdown of their engagement.

Being Kim kardashian and Pete Davidson single, it was not a surprise that they coincided in love, something that some media have affirmed for weeks, especially since they have been seen together on more than one occasion.

The first time they were seen together officially, it was in what could be a double date, next to their older sister Kourtney Kardashian, in a famous amusement park.

On other occasions they have been small events and restaurants where both have coincided, as happened in the Zero Bond club, where both entered separately, perhaps to disguise a bit, at this point it is very difficult for a celebrity couple to hide A relationship.

Especially when it comes to the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian who is practically constantly being watched, by the media and paparizzis above all, they follow her as if they were her shadow.