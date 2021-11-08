Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson present their Christmas song in October! | Music

The Christmas it’s here. And we do not say it. It is said by almost all the cities in Spain that already have the lighting on and the background music sounding like Christmas carols; The nougat, marzipan and other Christmas products that are already in all supermarkets say it; And international music stars say it, like Ariana Grande and Kelly clarkson, who are announcing or premiering their Christmas songs in October!

Yes. We already know that technically there are two months and a week until it is officially Christmas but from the moment the ‘Christmas chip’ floods everything, this is already a downhill race without brakes until the white holidays …

And is that Kelly Clarkson has decided to place in the first place of that race ‘beating’ the rest of his rivals by the hand, being the first Christmas song to be released in 2021. Santa can’t you hear me is the name of his song that he has premiered along with the rest of the songs that make up his new album study.

The American is not alone as she has the incredible company of Ariana Grande. A classic of Christmas songs to those who not too long ago could enjoy in Santa tell me and singing along with Mariah Carey, the queen of the queens of the genre that will soon be leading the tops of best-selling songs with her All I want for Christmas is you.

When Christmas comes around is the name of Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas album that also includes other collaborations such as a duet with Chris Stapleton on Glow or with Brett Eldredge in Under the Mistletoe.

In Santa can’t you hear me the voices of Clarkson and Ariana Grande complement each other perfectly giving life to a most Christmas lyric: “I don’t need anything / I sent you a letter / On how to make my dreams come true / What I want for Christmas / Hasn Come and I feel so sad / Tell me what can I do / Stay with the mistletoe… Santa, can’t you hear me? “

This is the second Christmas studio album of our protagonist. Wrapped in Red was the first, released in October 2013. For Kelly Clarkson, Christmas has begun.