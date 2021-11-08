Ariana Grande and her pearl-colored mini dress with which she looks like a whole mermaid

The singer famous from Boca Raton, Florida, United States Ariana Grande once again surprises her fans with a beautiful outfit that besides everything is very inspiring, if you want to look like a very chic mermaid you can be based on her mini dress.

The pearl color is one of the favorites in autumn and that already evokes the snowy landscapes of winter, Ariana Grande to her 28 years old knows it perfectly and has decided to wear a nice dress with a oversize jacket the same pearl color and brand-new platforms.

You can read: What Ariana Grande tattoos mean, more than one is inspiring

Ariana grande butera She also stands out as an actress and even a fashion designer, she is much loved by her most loyal followers and is undoubtedly a source of great inspiration every time she appears on social networks, such as her most recent publication on Instagram.

The pearl color has combined it perfectly with the pink color, so the singer of Positions can look in her makeup pink lips full of gloss, a necklace full of diamonds with a large pink drop in the center and its surprising platform shoes that announce the latest fashion trend.

The very natural makeup refines her features to highlight only her long legs. black eyelashes as well as the pink full of gloss of her lips, without a doubt fly to the outfit even more elegant and sophisticated.

With his already recognized hairstyle that is a high ponytail with a side bangs Dalton Gomez’s newlywed and wife shows off her statuesque figure in a very cute mini dress with what looks like seashells on her chest.

Ariana Grande and her pearl-colored mini dress with which she looks like a mermaid. Photo: Special



Adjusted with corset style The Voice United States coach lets you see a bit of her body and then lingers with a drop type A full of lines and waves at the bottom, undoubtedly a great success to look spectacular in the Photoshoot that he has shared on Instagram.

It may interest you: What happened to Octavio Ocaña, Benito Rivers from Vecinos? Visit our TikTok for more content from Soy Carmín

“Beautiful doll”, “My heart is beating”, “You are beautiful, I love you”, “You make me proud with so much glamor” are part of the thousands of flattering phrases that they write to Ariana Grande on her official Instagram account.

It may interest you: Dark circles in the eyes and bags, what causes them and what to do to reduce them

The tattoos of his hand on the Nickelodeon Victorious actress and Sam & Cat they contrast and become even more striking, in addition to her almond-like nails in which she shows off a beautiful French style also in pearl color.