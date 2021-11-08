Are you looking to buy a cell phone on the Good End? Profeco tells you where it is cheaper

Many people will seek to get a cell phone during the famous Good end, since several companies and companies will offer promotions and offers accessible to consumers; However, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) is also on the lookout.

And it is that during El Buen Fin, there are not a few companies that will offer products at cheaper prices, although in some cases it may be misleading advertising.

That is why Profeco announced that it opened a page called “Who’s who of the prices for El Buen Fin 2021”, In which consumers will be able to find out and compare prices.

In fact, on the page you can check the prices of 477 products in the categories of kitchen, electrical appliances, audio and sound equipment, televisions, video, computers and cell phones.

To use this tool it is necessary that you follow the following steps and be able to compare the prices:

-Select the city and municipality / mayor’s office in which you are located or where you plan to make your purchases

-Select a category of your interest

-Select the product for which you want to check the price

Once the steps have been completed, a price list will be displayed, which includes the maximum and minimum recorded for the same product within the selected area.

In this way, you can make a better choice when buying during El Buen Fin.