Are you going to buy something on the ‘Good End’? Check out this tool to compare prices – El Financiero

With the famous ‘Good end’ just around the corner, it is known that in some establishments they take advantage of the season to increase the costs of products or services above their normal price.

For the 2021 edition of ‘Good end’, which will be held from November 10 to 16, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) enabled a tool that will surely help you to compare prices of some products, before making any decision.

Through the internet portal of the Profeco The ‘Who’s Who in prices for Good End 2021’ tool was enabled, in which you can check the prices and costs of up to 477 products ranging from some computer equipment, electronics, video games, telephony to household appliances.

Did the prices go up for the ‘Good End’ or not?

In addition to this, this tool will allow you to find out if for this season, the stores raised the price of their products or if there really is an offer and a benefit for the consumer.

In its portal, Profeco details the current status of the articles and has the prices of the products collected during the most recent weeks, in such a way that you can make a comparison on the ‘Good End offers’ and the price established in a common way.

How to use the Profeco tool?

If you plan to make a purchase and want to use this tool, here are the steps to follow:

Enter the portal https://elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx/

Next, enter the city where you plan to do your shopping and municipality

Select the category

Select the product

Once the product is found, the ‘lowest price’, ‘highest price’ and ‘average price’ columns will appear.

In addition to this, you can click on the product and it will give you more specifications and the place where you can buy it.